Ad
euobserver
Earlier this year, an investigation revealed that there are more than 17,000 sites contaminated by forever chemicals around Europe (Photo: Neil Williamson)

'Widespread' forever chemicals exposure across Europe

Nordics
Green Economy
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

There is widespread human exposure to so-called 'forever chemicals' — technically known as PFAS — in Europe, with growing hotspots identified in Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, and Denmark, according to the results of Europe's largest-ever biomonitoring programme.

Industrial sites, airports, firefighting training centres, waste disposal facilities, and wastewater treatment plants are identified as the s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsGreen EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

PFAS 'forever chemicals' cost society €16 trillion a year
The forever chemical's dirty secret: PFAS in your toilet paper
Banning PFAS 'forever chemicals' may take forever in Brussels
'Forever chemicals' industry hit by perfect storm
Earlier this year, an investigation revealed that there are more than 17,000 sites contaminated by forever chemicals around Europe (Photo: Neil Williamson)

Tags

NordicsGreen EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections