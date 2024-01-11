Gentiloni warns joint borrowing needed for green targets

Next week the EU Council will enter negotiations with the European Parliament to start work towards a final agreement on the bloc's debt and deficit rules.
In a discussion hosted in parliament on Thursday (11 January), economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that reaching an agreement in the trilogues will likely be "hard" — and suggested the EU needs to borrow more to help member countries achieve their green and digital targ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
