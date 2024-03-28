EU Modernisation Fund: an open door for fossil gas in Romania

Among the largest sources of financing for energy transition of central and eastern European countries, the €60bn Modernisation Fund remains far from the public eye. And perhaps that's one reason it is often used for financing fossil gas projects.
In Romania alone, over €500m from the fund have been channeled to gas infrastructure, according to a new report from CEE Bankwatch. ...
Raluca Petcu is fossil gas campaigner in Romania with the CEE Bankwatch Network and Bankwatch Romania.
