All of this courtesy of an EU fund that is supposed to be aligned with Europe's energy and climate targets and the Paris Agreement (Photo: jiva)

EU Modernisation Fund: an open door for fossil gas in Romania

by Raluca Petcu, Bucharest,

Among the largest sources of financing for energy transition of central and eastern European countries, the €60bn Modernisation Fund remains far from the public eye. And perhaps that's one reason it is often used for financing fossil gas projects.

In Romania alone, over €500m from the fund have been channeled to gas infrastructure, according to a new report from CEE Bankwatch. ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Raluca Petcu is fossil gas campaigner in Romania with the CEE Bankwatch Network and Bankwatch Romania.

