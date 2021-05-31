Portugal under fire for backtracking on gas funding

A group of member states is seeking to prolong EU funding for cross-border natural gas projects - contrary to the European Commission's plans to remove all support for such infrastructure, according to a draft document seen by EUobserver.
The so-called TEN-E regulation determines which energy cross-border infrastructure projects in the EU are eligible for public funds through the European Investment Bank - listed under the so-called "Projects of Common Interest" (PCI).
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
