euobserver
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is saying as little as possible about the eurozone ahead of September elections (Photo: Felix O)

IMF urges Germany to show eurozone vision

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The International Monetary Fund Tuesday (6 August) urged Germany to play more of a leading role in laying out a vision for the eurozone.

“Germany plays a pivotal role in the development of policies and the evolving architecture of the European monetary union,” said the IMF's mission chief for Germany, Subir Lall, to mark the publication of the organisation's annual report on the country.

The assessment said that "clearly articulating the shared vision for closer economic and finan...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

