Ad
euobserver
EU Commission figures show that investment in Europe's social infrastructure is already €192bn a year below what citizens actually require (Photo: Unsplash)

EU fiscal rules will leave multi-billion gap on green, social goals

Green Economy
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Under the EU's plans for new fiscal rules, only three member states (Denmark, Sweden and Ireland) could afford to meet their green and social investment gaps in 2027, according to a an analysis published by the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

The European Commission proposed the new rules in April 2023 and a political agreement was reached in F...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Greens leader will do 'whatever I can to derail' new EU fiscal rules
EU ministers call for social investment, amid budget cuts
EU socialists fight battle on two fronts in election campaign
EU secures last-minute deal on new fiscal rules
EU Commission figures show that investment in Europe's social infrastructure is already €192bn a year below what citizens actually require (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections