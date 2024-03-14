MEPs confirm decision to sue EU Commission over Hungary funds

The European Parliament has confirmed that it will sue the European Commission over the release of €10.2bn in frozen funds to Hungary, following a meeting of the assembly's leadership on Thursday (14 March) in Strasbourg.

The final decision was made by the parliament's president, Roberta Metsola, during a meeting with the leaders of the political groups.

But the EU commission swiftly responded, defending itself. The EU Commission "considers that it has acted in full compliance ...