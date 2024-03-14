MEPs confirm decision to sue EU Commission over Hungary funds

The European Parliament has confirmed that it will sue the European Commission over the release of €10.2bn in frozen funds to Hungary, following a meeting of the assembly's leadership on Thursday (14 March) in Strasbourg.
The final decision was made by the parliament's president, Roberta Metsola, during a meeting with the leaders of the political groups.
But the EU commission swiftly responded, defending itself. The EU Commission "considers that it has acted in full compliance ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
