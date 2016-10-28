Wallonia's heroic stand against Ceta is a stand for democracy

For a short time, they were like the plucky Gauls of the Asterix series, a small region in Belgium holding out against a legion of countries ready to sign a transatlantic trade deal.
But, it seems the pressures and ultimatums on the Walloon government have cleared the way for the Belgian federal government to sign the Canada-EU trade deal (Ceta).
The debate, though, is far from over. In exchange for ending their veto, the Walloon government has sought the opinion of the European...
