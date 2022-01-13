EU agency warns ETS emission-cuts are off track

Current projections indicate that emissions-reductions in member states covered by the EU's cap-and-trade carbon market are insufficient to meet the bloc's new climate targets for 2030 and 2050, the European Environment Agency (EEA) warned on Wednesday (12 January).

The EU's emissions-trading system (ETS), which began operating in 2005, limits emissions in the power sector, manufacturing industry, and airlines operating in Europe.

Within this limit, companies can sell and buy emis...