EU agency warns ETS emission-cuts are off track

Current projections indicate that emissions-reductions in member states covered by the EU's cap-and-trade carbon market are insufficient to meet the bloc's new climate targets for 2030 and 2050, the European Environment Agency (EEA) warned on Wednesday (12 January).
The EU's emissions-trading system (ETS), which began operating in 2005, limits emissions in the power sector, manufacturing industry, and airlines operating in Europe.
Within this limit, companies can sell and buy emis...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.