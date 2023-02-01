Ad
There are about 13,000 to 14,000 wolves in the EU, according to the EU Commission (Photo: Caninest)

Wolves should be defended, EU ministers urge

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A dozen EU ministers in charge of biodiversity have urged the EU Commission to uphold the protection of wolves in Europe.

The ministers in a letter sent to EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius on Wednesday (1 February) advocated for keeping the legal protection of the grey wolf in Europe.

Slovakia was joined by Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Spain, Ireland, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Austria, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia.

The ministers worry that a resolution adopted...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

