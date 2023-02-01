Wolves should be defended, EU ministers urge

A dozen EU ministers in charge of biodiversity have urged the EU Commission to uphold the protection of wolves in Europe.

The ministers in a letter sent to EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius on Wednesday (1 February) advocated for keeping the legal protection of the grey wolf in Europe.

Slovakia was joined by Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Spain, Ireland, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Austria, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia.

The ministers worry that a resolution adopted...