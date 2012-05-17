European Commission should be EU government, says Germany

The European Union needs to become more integrated with a common finance policy and a central government, German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Wednesday (16 May).

"I would be for the further development of the European Commission into a government. I am for the election of a European president, he said at an event in Aachen, reports Reuters.

"I am in favour of being more courageous on Europe," said Schaeuble, who is one of the German government's most pro-European minis...