euobserver
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is not even willing to commit to matching its peers - the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development or the World Bank (Photo: EIB)

Will EU stop its investment bank hiding a third of its lending?

Green Economy
Opinion
by Pippa Gallop and Aleksandra Antonowicz-Cyglicka, Prague/Zagreb,

The European Investment Bank, the EU's house bank, has just published a shocking new draft of its transparency policy that would allow it to continue keeping one third of its lending secret and hiding decision-making from public scrutiny.

This week, the bank's board of directors, comprised of European Commission and member state representatives, will decide on the policy. It must seize this opportunity to salvage the EU bank's image by drastically improving the bank's information discl...

Author Bio

Pippa Gallop is southeast Europe energy advisor specialising in coal and hydropower in the Western Balkans and Aleksandra Antonowicz-Cyglicka specialises in human rights due diligence of the financial institutions, both at CEE Bankwatch Network.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is not even willing to commit to matching its peers - the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development or the World Bank (Photo: EIB)

