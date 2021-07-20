Ad
euobserver
Two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine are needed against the Delta variant - but only 49.5 percent of Europeans are fully-vaccinated (Photo: European Commission)

EU countries tighten restrictions as infections surge

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Europe continues to be one of the most-affected regions in the world by the surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the spread of the more contagious Delta variant and relaxation of measures.

As of Monday (19 July), there have been more than 33 million cases reported in Europe - with Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg recording the highest number of infections.

By contrast, Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia have all reported less than 10 cases per 100,000 in...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

