EU countries tighten restrictions as infections surge

Europe continues to be one of the most-affected regions in the world by the surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the spread of the more contagious Delta variant and relaxation of measures.

As of Monday (19 July), there have been more than 33 million cases reported in Europe - with Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg recording the highest number of infections.

By contrast, Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia have all reported less than 10 cases per 100,000 in...