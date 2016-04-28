VW will not publish emissions cheat report

Volkswagen is keeping an interim report into the emissions fraud confidential, Volkswagen Group boss Matthias Mueller said on Thursday (28 April).

“I would like to assure you that despite comments to the contrary nothing is being hushed up or concealed at Volkswagen,” Mueller told investors and press at the company's annual press conference in Wolfsburg.

VW has asked US law firm Jones Day to find out who was responsible for installing the software into 11 million cars that allowed...