EU steps up coronavirus fight in first online summit

EU leaders on Tuesday (10 March) agreed to step up common action in Europe's fight against the spread of the coronavirus, after on Monday Italy became the first EU country to go into lockdown to stop the virus from spreading.

The EU-27 leaders held a teleconference on Tuesday evening focusing on containing the spread of the virus and mitigating the economic fallout.

After the meeting, EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced a €25bn coronavirus investment fund for ...