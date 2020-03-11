Ad
euobserver
The Parlamentarium is one of the parliament's venues that shut its doors on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

EU steps up coronavirus fight in first online summit

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders on Tuesday (10 March) agreed to step up common action in Europe's fight against the spread of the coronavirus, after on Monday Italy became the first EU country to go into lockdown to stop the virus from spreading.

The EU-27 leaders held a teleconference on Tuesday evening focusing on containing the spread of the virus and mitigating the economic fallout.

After the meeting, EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced a €25bn coronavirus investment fund for ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Coronavirus: EU ministers urge members to share supplies
Coronavirus hysteria hits Romania
Coronavirus: EU at high risk amid global panic
First coronavirus cases hit EU institutions
The Parlamentarium is one of the parliament's venues that shut its doors on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections