euobserver
An estimated €1 trillion is lost each year to tax evasion (Photo: Burning Robot Factory)

Switzerland to defy EU tax transparency

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Switzerland should reject EU plans for mandatory information exchange on bank accounts, the country's President has said.

His statements comes amid new momentum in the EU to establish a system of automatic exchange of information among its member states and with other countries. In particular, it is anxious to agree a bilateral deal with Switzerland, one of the world's largest tax havens.

Speaking over the weekend to the La Matin Dimanche journal, the Swiss head of state, Ueli Ma...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

