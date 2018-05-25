Debt relief talks mar Greek bailout exit

With the end of the bailout looming on 20 August, Greece and its creditors are trying to bring together the three elements for a "successful exit" - the mantra that was repeated by ministers and EU officials at a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels on Thursday (24 May).

Over the weekend, the Greek government and the creditor institutions - the European Commission, the European Central Bank, the European Stability Mechanism and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - reached an agreement on a ...