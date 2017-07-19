Ad
euobserver
Bienkowska: 'It seems we have not yet reached the bottom of the emission scandal' (Photo: European Commission)

Commission: clean up diesel cars, or EU agency inevitable

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

European commissioner for industry Elzbieta Bienkowska said in a letter to EU governments that if they do not do more to remove diesel cars with excessive emissions from the roads, “the only alternative” would be to establish a pan-European agency to take care of the problem.

She said in a letter to transport ministers, seen by this website, that she was “very concerned” about new reports of Audi and Porsche vehicles being equipped with emissions cheating software.

“It seems we ha...

Bienkowska: 'It seems we have not yet reached the bottom of the emission scandal' (Photo: European Commission)

