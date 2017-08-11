Ad
Netherlands said to have known in November, but EU alert system not triggered until July (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Egg scare prompts review of EU alert systems

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has called a “high-level” meeting on the egg health scare that has struck 15 EU states so far.

The health commissioner, Vytenis Andriukaitis, is to discuss how to improve EU alert systems with health ministers and national food safety agencies in Brussels on 26 September.

A Commission spokeswoman said on Friday (11 August) that this was “not a crisis meeting”. She said the timing was designed to create “some distance” between the unfolding events and the ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

