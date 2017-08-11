Egg scare prompts review of EU alert systems

The European Commission has called a “high-level” meeting on the egg health scare that has struck 15 EU states so far.

The health commissioner, Vytenis Andriukaitis, is to discuss how to improve EU alert systems with health ministers and national food safety agencies in Brussels on 26 September.

A Commission spokeswoman said on Friday (11 August) that this was “not a crisis meeting”. She said the timing was designed to create “some distance” between the unfolding events and the ...