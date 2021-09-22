Ad
Spain has called for a centralised European platform to build up strategic natural gas reserves (Photo: Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt)

Spain wants energy price discussion at next EU summit

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Spanish government wants the current energy-price spike to be discussed at the next EU leaders' summit in October, the country's secretary of state for European affairs Juan Gónzalez-Barba said on Tuesday (21 September).

"We will request to include a European debate on the energy market in the agenda for the next European Council [meeting] due to the increase in electricity prices," Gónzalez-Barba said when arriving at the general affairs ministerial meeting.

The debate shoul...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

