Spain wants energy price discussion at next EU summit

The Spanish government wants the current energy-price spike to be discussed at the next EU leaders' summit in October, the country's secretary of state for European affairs Juan Gónzalez-Barba said on Tuesday (21 September).

"We will request to include a European debate on the energy market in the agenda for the next European Council [meeting] due to the increase in electricity prices," Gónzalez-Barba said when arriving at the general affairs ministerial meeting.

The debate shoul...