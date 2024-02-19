Ad
euobserver
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire announced another round of budget cuts to commit his country to German-style deficit reduction (Photo: Dean Calma / IAEA)

France's Le Maire 'goes German' with austerity budget

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The French ministry of finance announced on Monday (19 February) that it would cut another €10bn out of this year's budget, amid weak growth and ongoing monetary tightening.

"The savings announced will allow us to stay on course for debt reduction," finance minister Bruno Le Maire said in a news conference announcing the measures.

Updated government projections expect the economy to grow by one percent this year instead of the earlier forecasted 1.4 percent.

Although still...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

What are political implications of the ECB monetary austerity?
'A prosperous New Year'? EU heads for austerity in 2024
How austerity is pushing Europe to extremism
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire announced another round of budget cuts to commit his country to German-style deficit reduction (Photo: Dean Calma / IAEA)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections