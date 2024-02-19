France's Le Maire 'goes German' with austerity budget

The French ministry of finance announced on Monday (19 February) that it would cut another €10bn out of this year's budget, amid weak growth and ongoing monetary tightening.

"The savings announced will allow us to stay on course for debt reduction," finance minister Bruno Le Maire said in a news conference announcing the measures.

Updated government projections expect the economy to grow by one percent this year instead of the earlier forecasted 1.4 percent.

Although still...