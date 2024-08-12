Fire at Russian-controlled Ukraine nuclear plant put out, both sides say

A reported fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in occupied Ukraine has been put out, according to Russia’s Tass state news agency, which cited the state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom.
Both Ukrainian and Russian sources indicate that the fire occurred at one of the cooling towers, which Tass reported was an inactive installation.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.