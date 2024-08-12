Ad
This video grab of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was taken from Ukrainian presidential press service footage

Fire at Russian-controlled Ukraine nuclear plant put out, both sides say

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

A reported fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in occupied Ukraine has been put out, according to Russia’s Tass state news agency, which cited the state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom.

Both Ukrainian and Russian sources indicate that the fire occurred at one of the cooling towers, which Tass reported was an inactive installation.

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

