Scientists condemn 'misinformation' used to attack EU nature reforms

More than 3,000 scientists have rejected claims that EU plans to curb pesticide use and restore nature will harm food security and farmers in an open letter to MEPs.

In recent months, the industrial farming lobby and the European People's Party (EPP), the largest right-wing party in the EU, have been at the forefront of pushback against green legislation. The EPP has called for a halt to proposed green farming reforms. They argue that the laws will cause a drop in EU food production and...