Ad
euobserver
Tractor spraying a field with pesticides. (Photo: Aqua Mechanical)

Scientists condemn 'misinformation' used to attack EU nature reforms

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Clare Carlile, London,

More than 3,000 scientists have rejected claims that EU plans to curb pesticide use and restore nature will harm food security and farmers in an open letter to MEPs.

In recent months, the industrial farming lobby and the European People's Party (EPP), the largest right-wing party in the EU, have been at the forefront of pushback against green legislation. The EPP has called for a halt to proposed green farming reforms. They argue that the laws will cause a drop in EU food production and...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Clare Carlile is a researcher and reporter at DeSmog, focusing on the agri-business sector.

This story was originally published by DeSmog.

Related articles

Row over EPP 'blackmailing' MEPs on eve of nature vote
EU's Nature Restoration Law: more funds, better agriculture
Tractor spraying a field with pesticides. (Photo: Aqua Mechanical)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Clare Carlile is a researcher and reporter at DeSmog, focusing on the agri-business sector.

This story was originally published by DeSmog.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections