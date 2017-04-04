Ad
euobserver
MEPs called for more EU oversight on the process of approving cars and checking their emissions levels (Photo: Infinite Ache)

MEPs oppose EU agency to prevent Dieselgate II

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

The European Parliament rejected the idea of setting up a European agency to prevent a future repeat of the Dieselgate scandal.

In a plenary vote in Strasbourg on Tuesday (4 April), MEPs strengthened a European Commission proposal to increase the role of the EU in the approval process of cars.

However, they did not support the amendment to set up a separate European Vehicle Surveillance Agency, instead entrusting the task of double-checking national authorities to the European Com...

euobserver

