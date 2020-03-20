Will coronavirus torpedo the Green Deal?

This year was supposed to make a difference in the international fight against climate change.
But the spreading of the coronavirus and the related economic slowdown might overshadow climate change as a priority - for both decision-makers and citizens.
Even worse, the disease could be used to postpone structural reforms needed to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 - the long-term goal of the Green Deal.
Earlier this week, the prime minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
