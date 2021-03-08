Ad
euobserver
Once nicknamed the 'European bazooka', the €672.5bn coronavirus Recovery and Resilience Facility became a powerful sign that solidarity is back at the heart of Europe (Photo: Pictures of Money)

Covid-19 recovery: How to miss the target even with a bazooka

Green Economy
Health & Society
Opinion
by José Manuel Fernandes, Brussels,

With the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, Europe needed the biggest ever-financial solidarity in Europe.

Once nicknamed the "European bazooka", the €672.5bn of the Recovery and Resilience Facility became a powerful sign that solidarity is back at the heart of Europe.

This money is to help people and enterprises affected by the crisis, to make our Union stronger and more resilient, to reform, to stay competitive, to become more modern, digital, and greener.

It gives the member st...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

José Manuel Fernandes is a Portuguese MEP and European People's Party budgets committee coordinator, and rapporteur for the InvestEU programme.

Related articles

EU sees stronger recovery - if vaccine roll-out works
EU leaders back trillion-euro recovery plan
First Covid, now McKinsey - how austerity hit EU healthcare
Once nicknamed the 'European bazooka', the €672.5bn coronavirus Recovery and Resilience Facility became a powerful sign that solidarity is back at the heart of Europe (Photo: Pictures of Money)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

José Manuel Fernandes is a Portuguese MEP and European People's Party budgets committee coordinator, and rapporteur for the InvestEU programme.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections