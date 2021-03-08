Covid-19 recovery: How to miss the target even with a bazooka

With the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, Europe needed the biggest ever-financial solidarity in Europe.

Once nicknamed the "European bazooka", the €672.5bn of the Recovery and Resilience Facility became a powerful sign that solidarity is back at the heart of Europe.

This money is to help people and enterprises affected by the crisis, to make our Union stronger and more resilient, to reform, to stay competitive, to become more modern, digital, and greener.

It gives the member st...