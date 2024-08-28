EU faces twin legal challenges over weak climate goals and greenwashing

Climate activists are taking legal action against the EU, arguing that its climate goals are "alarmingly off-track" from the 1.5°C target set by the Paris Agreement.
According to Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) on Tuesday (27 August), key industries have set "unlawful annual emission limits" for 2030. ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
