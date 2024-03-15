Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Greenland's prime minister Múte Bourup Egede in Nuuk (Photo: EU Commission)

Von der Leyen courts Greenland for raw materials

Nordics
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU opened its first Arctic Office in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, on Friday (15 March).

"This office is more than bricks and mortar. This is the beginning of a new era of partnership," said EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who had travelled to Greenland to win the island's favour over other major powers also vying for its mineral wealth.

While not technically a part of the EU, the Danish territory is becoming ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Scientists raise alarm on Greenland's ice-sheet loss
Greenland's snap election exposes global mineral demand
West restarts Arctic science with Russia, despite mistrust
Call Norway's deep-sea Arctic mining what it is — ecocide
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Greenland's prime minister Múte Bourup Egede in Nuuk (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

NordicsGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections