Ad
euobserver
Under an envisaged fully renewables-based energy system by 2040, up to 0.5 percent of the EU would be covered with PV installations (Photo: Andreas Gücklhorn)

Green MEPs in final push for bigger renewables share

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Green MEPs are pushing to increase the share of renewables in the EU's final energy consumption mix to 56 percent by 2030 — in a bid to accelerate the energy transition of EU member states.

The European Parliament will vote on the final text of its report on the revised renewable energy directive (RED) next week during their plenary session in Strasbourg.

EU lawmakers in the industry and energy committee agreed in July that the share of renewable energy had to be raised to

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU lawmakers call for stronger renewables targets
EU to boost solar and renewables rollout to cut Russian gas
Member states water down renewable energy proposal
Can back-to-coal still mean forward to renewables?
Under an envisaged fully renewables-based energy system by 2040, up to 0.5 percent of the EU would be covered with PV installations (Photo: Andreas Gücklhorn)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections