EU's appetite for gas drives €205bn in new investments

Europe's hunger for gas is driving €205bn in new investments to supply the bloc in the next decade, according to NGO Global Witness analysis based on Rystad Energy data.
Oil-giants Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Equinor and Italian fossil-fuel giant Eni are topping the list of spenders with a combined total of €132bn in the next decade.
Annual expenditure by the top 20 companies producing gas for Europe is set to rise by 75 perc...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
