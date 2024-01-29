EU's appetite for gas drives €205bn in new investments

Europe's hunger for gas is driving €205bn in new investments to supply the bloc in the next decade, according to NGO Global Witness analysis based on Rystad Energy data.

Oil-giants Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Equinor and Italian fossil-fuel giant Eni are topping the list of spenders with a combined total of €132bn in the next decade.

Annual expenditure by the top 20 companies producing gas for Europe is set to rise by 75 perc...