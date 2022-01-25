German ministers condemn 'unrealistic' EU hydrogen rules

Germany's climate minister and environment minister have joined force to criticise the new EU investment criteria for hydrogen and natural gas.
In a joint statement on Friday (21 January), climate minister Robert Habeck and environment minister Steffi Lemke asked the commission to remove the intermediate targets for hydrogen in the EU rules for sustainable ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
