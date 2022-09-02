Friday

2nd Sep 2022

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

EU Commission issues winter Covid warning

By

Listen to article

The European Commission is demanding EU states take action to prevent a surge in Covid cases ahead of the autumn and winter months.

On Friday (2 September), it released a 15-page strategy paper that aims to battle the virus that is still killing some 2,300 people daily throughout the EU and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is still very much with us. Together, we must act in a coordinated way to avoid another surge of cases," said Stella Kyriakides, EU health commissioner, said in a tweet.

The paper recommends, among other things, that EU states improve vaccine uptake and ensure additional boosters for people at risk, including those over the age of 60 or at risk of any severe disease.

The paper notes a tripling of cases over the summer months, which has since tapered off, but remains high among people over the age of 65, and that vaccine uptake has barely changed.

Around 14 percent of adults remain unvaccinated and just over 35 percent have yet to receive their first booster, it says.

The commission's warning follows an announcement, by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), that it had approved two adapted versions of the Comirnaty and Spikevax vaccines.

These vaccines are designed to tackle different strains of the SARS‑CoV‑2 virus, in order to expand the immune response.

"Both can be used to re-vaccinate people from 12 years of age we have had their first two shots of primary vaccination," the EMA's Marco Cavaleri told reporters on Friday.

The two adaptive vaccines are authorised for revaccination regardless of the type of jab people have received previously, he said.

He also noted that both vaccines trigger strong immune responses against Omicron BA 1 and the original virus in people previously vaccinated.

"In particular, they were more effective at triggering immune responses against the BA.1 sub-variant than the original vaccines," he said.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. EU Commission still probing Hungary's Covid recovery plan
  2. MEPs sue EU commission for Covid contract transparency
  3. EU's post-Covid billions flowing into black hole
MEPs sue EU commission for Covid contract transparency

Five European lawmakers from the Greens lodged a lawsuit against the European Commission for not fully disclosing its Covid vaccine contracts with the pharmaceutical industry. The commission says it is in "the business of respecting contracts."

MEPs demand Serbia not cancel Pride march

Scores of European lawmakers from all major parties are demanding Serbia allow an LGBTI march to take place in Belgrade — after Serbia's president Aleksandar Vučić said the September the event would be "cancelled or postponed".

News in Brief

  1. Two German nuclear plants likely to stay open
  2. Nuclear deal at risk of failure as US rejects Iran's proposal
  3. UN: integrity of Ukrainian power plant 'violated'
  4. EU medicine agency okays Pfizer, Moderna omicron shots
  5. NGO takes legal action over re-approval of 'toxic' insecticide
  6. EU echoes UN in condemning China's Uyghur rights violations
  7. Poland seeks €1.3 trillion in German WWII reparations
  8. Kremlin threatens to hit back at EU tourists

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. EU Commission issues winter Covid warning
  2. Lesbian conference planned for Budapest to defy Orban
  3. EU now mulling options to reduce electricity demand
  4. EU's China stance 'here to stay' despite Taiwan tensions
  5. Kosovo sets new deadline for car-plate sovereignty
  6. Rights group documents forcible-transfer war crimes in Ukraine
  7. UN: economic decisions turn extreme weather into disasters
  8. Russian public's war-apathy prompts EU visa curbs

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us