Friday

19th May 2023

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

Analysis

Europeans are ageing — what is the EU plan for carers?

  • 7.7 million women in the EU are not in the labour market due to caring responsibilities (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

Every year, at least €242bn is lost due to the so-called 'unpaid care penalty' — the loss of earnings due to the lack of shared care responsibilities within households.

This loss is borne mainly by women, who do most of this work, whether it is housework, childcare or caring for dependent and/or elderly relatives.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Unpaid care work is the main reason why women are outside the labour force," said Lieve Verboven, director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Brussels, during an exchange on the EU gender equality strategy.

The figures speak for themselves. Some 7.7 million women in the EU do not participate in the labour market because of care responsibilities, compared to only 450,000 men.

In Europe, 80 percent of care is provided by friends, relatives, and neighbours. Work that is neither paid nor supported.

The potential to create new jobs is there. The ILO estimates that unpaid care work amounts to 16.4 billion hours per day, the equivalent of about two billion full-time jobs.

Whether it is paid or unpaid, in the home or in institutions, the care sector is feminised, according to the panel on the care economy organised as part of the Beyond Growth conference.

"All this impacts women's economic independence, contributes to pay and pension gaps and can lead to an increased risk of social exclusion and poverty," said MEP Maria Walsh (EPP).

The pandemic has made it even clearer that the sector is "underfunded" and "understaffed" in both formal and informal settings, the MEP added.

In addition to the shortage of workers, the growing need for care in the coming decades and socio-demographic changes will exacerbate an already pressing problem.

Europe's population is ageing, birth rates are falling and, according to EU Commission projections, the number of people in need of long-term care will rise from 30.8 million to 38.1 million by 2050.

In addition, working conditions in the paid care sector (some 12 million workers) are unattractive, partly due to low and insufficient investment.

(Photo: European Parliament Research Service)

"Care workers are more likely to be in the bottom third of the wage distribution, work part-time and have temporary contracts," says a report by the European Parliament's analysis service.

Some of these workers also face intersecting inequalities. More than half of the EU's cleaners and carers are migrants and, according to the European Labour Authority, half of domestic workers are undeclared, putting them at greater risk of exploitation.

'Equal earner — equal carer' model

Momentum is building. In July, the European parliament adopted a resolution calling for more ambitious action at European level.

In September, the commission published its strategy for the EU care sector, which aims to improve access and conditions for carers and care.

However, the EPP MEP is realistic in saying that, despite the urgency of the situation, this strategy will not be implemented overnight.

Policy analyst Dr Meena Fernandes said in December that more needs to be done to reverse this vicious cycle.

"When these needs arise, quality professional care is often inaccessible or unaffordable because of low investment," added European Parliament Research Service policy analyst Cecilia Navarro.

The pandemic has led to increased investment. Member states have earmarked around 10 percent of European recovery funds for health, economic and institutional resilience.

But the parliament's resolution calls for more ambition and includes an increase in EU funding among its recommendations.

Greater investment would help close gaps in the care sector and create new jobs in this and related sectors, recommends the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE).

"Public policies that promote the equitable sharing of unpaid care at home, such as legal leave policies or flexible working arrangements, need to be gender sensitive," says an EIGE report.

Reducing inequalities and gaps in this sector would also bring economic benefits.

The EPRS points out that promoting this 'equal earner — equal carer' model at European level would generate benefits of between €24bn and €48bn per year.

Promoting affordable, high-quality services would generate an additional €90-€160bn.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. EU countries' tax-and-benefit systems penalise women
  2. Eight years until EU fixes equal pay for women?
  3. Leaving women behind in labour leads to economic loss
  4. Women and frontline workers more often targeted at work

Analysis

EU countries' tax-and-benefit systems penalise women

In Lithuania, Denmark, Slovenia, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and Romania, the design of national tax systems leads to an 'inactivity trap' among second-payers (mostly women) above 40 percent.

Leaving women behind in labour leads to economic loss

"It's important, especially in times of crisis, that we look at the benefits of gender equality," Carlien Scheele, the director of the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) said, adding that losing women in the labour market is a "shame".

Women and frontline workers more often targeted at work

Women and frontline workers are most exposed to the risks of bullying, harassment, violence, verbal abuse or threat, resulting in burnout, exhaustion, anxiety and depression according to a study by Eurofound, an EU agency.

Analysis

How does a 32-hour working week sound?

Four-day workweek pilots are springing up everywhere — do they work? And for whom? Is it possible to scale up these models in an EU that is primarily committed to growth?

MEPs agree to ban unpaid EU traineeships

MEPs call on the EU Commission to propose a directive to ensure that European trainees have decent working conditions, including social protection and fair remuneration.

Latest News

  1. Europeans are ageing — what is the EU plan for carers?
  2. Why Algeria lacks a tourism industry
  3. EU lobbying clean-up — what happened to that?
  4. MEPs urge Orbán to act to unblock EU money
  5. Poland and Hungary's ugly divorce over Ukraine
  6. Russia on Eurovision: 'Bacchanalia for Western perverts'
  7. A credible future beyond growth has to be feminist
  8. Growing fear EU firms in Russia will be forced to fund war

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  3. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  6. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  2. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us