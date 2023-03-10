Ad
Mosque in Botkyrka, on the outskirts of Stockholm (Photo: Viktor_K79)

Muslims missing in Swedish presidency's EU equality talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
Sweden has launched new EU talks on combatting racism and antisemitism, but not Islamophobia, prompting accusations of a rightwing approach.

"The alarming rise in racist and antisemitic incidents in EU member states is deplorable," the Swedish EU presidency told EU ambassadors in an internal memo on 24 February, seen by EUobserver.

"Hate speech, Holocaust denial and distortion, and conspiracy myths both online and offline, are clear challenges that must be dealt with," including ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

