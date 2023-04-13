EU bill to fight child sex abuse may overload police, finds study

Proposed EU legislation to tackle child sex abuse may end up making it more difficult to tackle the crime, says a new European Parliament study.
"The study does not question the need for the protection of children against sexual abuse in any way," professor Bart Preneel of KU Leuven, a university in Belgium and co-author of the study, told MEPs sitting in the civil liberties committee on Thursday (13 April).
Instead, he said the European Commission's proposal for a regulation to p...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
