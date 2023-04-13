Ad
Children with disabilities face an even higher risk of experiencing sexual violence

EU bill to fight child sex abuse may overload police, finds study

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Proposed EU legislation to tackle child sex abuse may end up making it more difficult to tackle the crime, says a new European Parliament study.

"The study does not question the need for the protection of children against sexual abuse in any way," professor Bart Preneel of KU Leuven, a university in Belgium and co-author of the study, told MEPs sitting in the civil liberties committee on Thursday (13 April).

Instead, he said the European Commission's proposal for a regulation to p...

Health & Society

