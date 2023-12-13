Wednesday

13th Dec 2023

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

Hazardous chemicals found in one-in-five inspected products

  • About one-in-four toys — such as dolls, costumes, play mats and plastic figures — were found to be in breach of EU hazardous chemicals laws (picture purely representative, not these toys) (Photo: James Allen)

By

Listen to article

EU national agencies have found "excessive levels of hazardous chemicals," such as lead and plasticizers, in 18 percent of consumer products investigated.

According to a report published on Wednesday (13 December) by the EU chemical agency (ECHA), toxic chemicals were found in 400 of 2,400 products checked in 26 member states during last year.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The most commonly-inspected products containing toxic chemicals were electrical devices, sports equipment, toys and fashion products.

About one-in-four toys such as dolls, costumes, play mats and plastic figures were found in breach of EU laws. Soft plastic and lead soldering points within electrical toys were the biggest issues.

The report highlights how importers and online marketplaces, including Amazon, have a higher rate of non-compliance with EU rules than manufacturers and distributors.

In 39 percent of cases, companies chose to voluntarily withdraw their products from the market — and also from their websites.

But inspectors from the various EU domestic agencies issued enforcement measures in a quarter of cases, triggering more formal and legally-binding actions to address non-compliance.

Fines were imposed in 18 percent of the cases.

And the 58 most serious cases were handed to the police or public prosecutor's office.

The investigation showed that companies did not comply with EU flagship chemical legislation REACH in 13-percent of the cases.

However, half of the infringements relate to rules for the use of certain hazardous chemicals in electrical and electronic equipment.

The 2020 EU's chemical strategy pledge to ban non-essential uses of the most harmful chemicals in consumer products.

Last week, the European Commission proposed to change three pieces of legislation to fast-track restrictions on the most hazardous chemicals.

The proposal also aims to increase cooperation between different EU agencies and improve the collection of data on chemicals found in people's bodies to better estimate levels of exposure.

"The new measures will shorten the gap between the identification of a possible risk and the necessary regulatory action," the commission said.

Similarly, campaigners argue that such legislative changes can help prevent situations like those associated with PFAS pollution.

"This way, we can detect problems early and protect ourselves and our planet ... It's crucial to keep harmful chemicals away from the things we use every day, and these proposals are a big step in the right direction," Tatiana Santos, head of chemicals policy at the European Environmental Bureau, told EUobserver.

But further efforts are required to address the ongoing challenges related to chemical pollution, Santos said, arguing that the EU Commission must carry out revisions to product policies, finally phase out non-essential uses of forever chemicals, and effectively enforce and implement existing regulations like REACH.

In November, an ECHA investigation also found toxic chemicals in childcare products such as nappies, car seats, bibs and baby-changing mats.

For nappies, the investigation showed that these products may include toxic chemicals and metals like cadmium, cobalt and lead.

In 2020, France proposed to restrict hazardous substances in single-use nappies.

However, the European Commission closed the procedure after the French authorities failed to present enough scientific evidence.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. Forever chemicals will be the 'new asbestos', investors warn
  2. EU pledge to ban toxic chemicals in everyday products risks unravelling
  3. Beyond REACH? EU Commission dumps its chemical reform
  4. EU top court rejects industry appeal over 'forever chemicals'
Beyond REACH? EU Commission dumps its chemical reform

The EU Commission has backtracked on its pledges regarding chemicals, animal welfare, and food systems — none of the much-awaited proposals featured in its 2024 work programme, unveiled on Tuesday.

Analysis

How Moldova is trying to control tuberculosis

Moldova, Europe's poorest country, is working hard to combat tuberculosis. The country wants to be tuberculosis-free by 2030, at the same time as joining the EU. That's quite a challenge.

Opinion

The EU's U-turn on caged farm animals — explained

A European citizens' initiative — signed by 1.4 million people — saw the EU Commission promise to ban cages for 300 million farmed animals. Then the farming lobby got involved.

Latest News

  1. Hazardous chemicals found in one-in-five inspected products
  2. Rule-of-law rallies in Slovakia test Fico's new regime
  3. Half of EU backs visa-ban on Israel's 'terrorist' settlers
  4. To change, first the monochrome Brussels Bubble must pop
  5. Report: Nordics needs to step up the pace to achieve climate neutrality
  6. Erdoğan's foreign policy Israel-Hamas balancing act
  7. Tusk voted in as PM, expected to attend EU summit this week
  8. Hardline EU governments in late push to legitimise surveillance of journalists

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us