Monday

15th Jan 2024

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

EU's five biggest billionaires' wealth surges 76 percent

  • The wealthiest billionaires are getting richer at a rate of €5.7m an hour (Photo: Tiomax80)

By

Listen to article

While the vast majority of the EU's population has become steadily poorer recently, its top five richest billionaires have increased their wealth from €244bn in 2020 to €429bn in 2023, an Oxfam report revealed on Monday (15 January).

This represents a 76 percent increase in just three years — at a rate of €5.7m per hour.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"This inequality is no accident; the billionaire class is ensuring that corporations deliver more wealth to them at the expense of everyone else," said Amitabh Behar, Oxfam International's interim executive director.

On current trends, global poverty will not be eradicated for another 229 years, but the world's first trillionaire could emerge in just a decade, according to the Oxfam report on inequality.

"The majority of people are actually shouldering the economic consequences of all these crises, while we see the richest in the world, in Europe, making more and more money and accumulating more and more wealth," EU's tax expert Chiara Putaturo told EUobserver.

Today, the richest one percent own 47 percent of the wealth in Europe, which includes Russia, Norway and the UK, as defined by the UN.

And while their wealth has grown, the vast majority of EU citizens (around 443 million people) have seen theirs fall in real terms (taking inflation into account) from €57bn to €54bn in just three years.

"This could produce anger, but it might also be reflected in the European elections, perhaps in the choices that voters make," Putaturo stressed.

The report shows how inequality continues to grow, particularly in the concentration of wealth, but also how this accumulation of wealth is linked to growing corporate and monopoly power, widening social and economic inequalities.

In seven of the world's 10 largest listed companies, billionaires are either the main shareholder or the CEO.

A position that also gives them the power to directly influence public policy and laws, the report says, citing a study that found that of 3,000 proposals from European countries over 40 years, those supported by the rich were more likely to be implemented than those supported by the poor.

In addition, only four percent of the world's 1,600 largest companies fully meet the World Benchmarking Alliance's social indicator on responsible tax by having a public global tax strategy and being transparent about the corporate taxes they pay in all countries.

Oxfam's director called on governments to step up, saying very few companies are acting responsibly.

"There are actions that lawmakers can learn from, from US anti-monopoly government enforcers suing Amazon in a landmark case, to the European Commission wanting Google to break up its online advertising business, to Africa's historic fight to reshape international tax rules," said Behar.

Reducing the gap between the super-rich and the rest of society can also be done by taxing the richest, the NGO suggests.

"A European wealth tax is vital to stop us from falling into a new age of billionaire supremacy," Oxfam's tax expert said.

Oxfam calculates that a progressive wealth tax on the EU's richest could raise €286.5bn a year. That is 40 percent of the EU's recovery and resilience fund.

Just to give an overview of the profits made by companies headquartered in the EU, 22 of the world's biggest companies made a net €172bn in the year to June 2023, 66 percent more than their average profits between 2018 and 2021.

"By fairly taxing Europe's richest, the EU holds the key to start narrowing the chasm between them and the rest of us," Putaturo argued.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. Richest 10 percent in EU emit as much CO2 as poorest half
  2. Report: Tax richest 0.5%, raise €213bn for EU coffers
  3. Wanted: 1m signatures for EU tax on super-rich
  4. How will the EU's carbon border tax affect Africa?
Wanted: 1m signatures for EU tax on super-rich

A group of activists, economists, politicians, and even some billionaires, have registered an initiative calling on the EU to introduce an tax on the very rich to fund social and environmental transitions — is it feasible?

EU fears as microplastics spill hits French/Spanish coastlines

As the coastline of Galicia in northern Spain wakes up to another day with hundreds of volunteers cleaning microplastics from the beach, the EU has sounded the alarm about the impacts of plastic pellets on the environment and human health.

MEPs demand fewer barriers for disabled people moving in the EU

MEPs have proposed a free disability card, but they also want to go further than the Commission's original proposal, which focused on short-term stays rather than living situations, creating some financial barriers to the right to free movement.

Opinion

How can Europe make human rights of Jews count?

State responses tend to emphasise the criminal justice system, which is largely reactive, has a less-than-perfect record in addressing antisemitic hate crimes, and has generally failed to build the confidence among Jewish citizens needed for victims to report hate crimes

Latest News

  1. Greens leader will do 'whatever I can to derail' new EU fiscal rules
  2. How can Europe make human rights of Jews count?
  3. Culture-chief MEP defends Israel against any Eurovision ban
  4. EU under pressure to change tack after UN tax defeat
  5. Belgian PM in Strasbourg, fiscal rules, and Davos This WEEK
  6. EU's five biggest billionaires' wealth surges 76 percent
  7. Brexit, the EU Medicines Agency and Orbán's think-tank
  8. EU raises Cyprus NGO bombing with authorities during visit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us