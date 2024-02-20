Tuesday

20th Feb 2024

EU urban-rural divide not bridged by cohesion policy, report finds

  • Instead of using the policy to address a region's structural challenges and boost its growth, 'at times, the policy has been used to compensate some regions for not benefiting as much as others from EU integration, or to deal with emergencies' (Photo: Unsplash)

The EU's cohesion policy has not proved effective enough in tackling the widening gap between cities and regions — fuelling a growing discontent that is boosting eurosceptic parties.

"The European project will not fully succeed if some places, some regions are left on the sidelines," EU commissioner for cohesion Elisa Ferreira said on Tuesday (20 February), stressing that the EU's cohesion policy must further adapt to bridge that gap.

Over the past two decades, hard and soft eurosceptic parties have risen from just under seven percent of the vote in national elections to 28.5 percent.

Although the causes of social discontent are many and varied, research shows that long-term stagnation and lack of economic progress can be linked to growing discontent and a loss of faith in the European project, according to the report on the future of the EU cohesion policy, written by an internal high-level group on the future of cohesion policy and presented in Brussels on Tuesday.

"We need to pay more special attention [to rural areas] in light of the political problems that we are facing," said Andrés Rodríguez-Pose, a member of the expert group that drafted the report. "We have reached a point in which we cannot be politically neutral".

Today, 75 million EU citizens live in a region where growth has been close to zero for more than 20 years. And a further 60 million people live in regions where per capita GDP is lower than it was in 2000. That is nearly one-third of the EU population living in places that have fallen behind in the past decades.

For people in places experiencing long-term economic decline, this means seeing jobs disappear, talented people leave, public services cut or supermarkets and bank branches disappear because they are no longer profitable, the report notes.

"People should have the right to stay. They should have the right to have opportunities where they live, to create enterprises where they live," EU commissioner for jobs Nicolas Schmit said.

Despite having the world's largest budget for reducing development disparities between regions, which totalls €1.4bn invested since 1989, Europe's economic growth is increasingly being concentrated in a few large urban areas.

"Big cities alone cannot do the trick," Rodríguez-Pose argued, as big dynamic cities only account for over a fifth of the generated EU's GDP. "There is great potential in smaller places".

Yet the share of the EU population living in less developed regions is still almost 27 percent, meaning that their GDP per capita is less than 75 percent of the EU average.

By contrast, only 5.4 percent of the population live in a less developed country.

More targeted investments needed

The report also identifies a mismatch between objectives and implementation as one of the main barriers that have limited the effectiveness of EU cohesion policy in the past two decades.

Instead of using the policy to address a region's structural challenges and boost its growth, "at times, the policy has been used to compensate some regions for not benefiting as much as others from EU integration, or to deal with emergencies".

By better targeting EU funds, linking payments to pre-agreed objectives and targets, and taking into account the specific needs and capacities of the region, the EU could improve the outcome of its investment, the experts recommend.

Q&A: EU regions' champions lay out vision

The European Free Alliance (EFA) chose Raül Romeva, 52, and Maylis Roßberg, 23, as its leading candidates for the 2024 EU elections. EUobserver sat down with both to discuss the Europe they envision for the next mandate.

New EU social security coordination rules hit a dead end

The clock is ticking and MEPs want to agree new rules to update the EU's social security coordination, but the file has been left unfinished under 12 EU presidencies — and the Belgian presidency won't be the exception.

Opinion

EU plan to let 17-year olds drive trucks is crazy

It's an astonishing proposition rooted in political interest rather than facts, with potentially dire consequences for all road users — especially for people who walk and cycle, warns the European Cycling Federation.

EU deal on new gig-workers rules unlikely before June elections

Another provisional agreement on improving working conditions for platform workers fall apart on Friday, as four member states decided not to support it — making the chances of a directive before the June European elections unlikely.

