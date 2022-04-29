May Day: Mega-rich blocking economic justice for workers

As the German playwright Berthold Brecht once said: "Two men—one rich, one poor—come face to face. Said the poor man with a twitch: Were I not poor, you wouldn't be rich."
The Covid-19 pandemic hasn't been bad for everyone. The wealth of billionaires increased more during the pandemic than in the past 14 years — the biggest surge in billionaire wealth since records began.
As we mark International Workers' Day Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Özlem Demirel is a German MEP with The Left.
Özlem Demirel is a German MEP with The Left.