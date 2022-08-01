Ad
euobserver
Roe vs Wade has been overturned in the US - but abortion is not universal in the EU (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Bianca's story revisited

EU Scream
Health & Society
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Europeans howl in outrage about US backsliding on abortion rights — but they don't exactly have their own house in order. Take the case of Bianca. She's a Romanian.

She was studying medicine in Germany. And she discovered she was pregnant in Korea. Bianca eventually made her way home to Romania to terminate the pregnancy. But the doctor at her regional hospital was obstructive and barely p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU ScreamHealth & Society

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Related articles

MEPs urge putting abortion in EU rights charter
Bianca's Story
Poland's year of fear - who will die next in abortion crackdown?
EU must integrate 'right to abortion' into treaties
Roe vs Wade has been overturned in the US - but abortion is not universal in the EU (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Tags

EU ScreamHealth & Society

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections