EU wakes up to its chronic disease problem

The European Union is beginning to take the problem of chronic diseases seriously - the recent EU summit on Chronic Diseases is an indication.
But commitment to dealing properly with the new epidemic varies hugely across the region and health specialists worry that current developments could undermine public health in Europe.
Widespread advances in medical care over the past century and increasing life expectancy, is contributing to a growth in chronic conditions to the extent th...
