euobserver
Ursula von der Leyen told EU countries it 'makes no sense' to shut borders in a borderless crisis (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen warns 'end selfishness' in virus crisis

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU countries need an "all for one" spirit instead of an "only for me" response to be successful in managing the coronavirus crisis, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday (26 March).

The EU executive president spoke only a few hours before EU leaders were due to discuss ways to mitigate the economic shocks of the crisis, amid deep division on whether to give a robust financial response immediately.

"No member state can handle this alone, only by helping each ...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

