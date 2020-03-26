Von der Leyen warns 'end selfishness' in virus crisis

EU countries need an "all for one" spirit instead of an "only for me" response to be successful in managing the coronavirus crisis, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday (26 March).

The EU executive president spoke only a few hours before EU leaders were due to discuss ways to mitigate the economic shocks of the crisis, amid deep division on whether to give a robust financial response immediately.

"No member state can handle this alone, only by helping each ...