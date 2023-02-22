Radical tax changes mulled for future of Europe's welfare states

What if you were told of a way to ensure that those in need receive adequate social coverage even when they do not contribute enough to the system?

On paper, it looks good. Getting the welfare state of EU members to reach everyone, from children and young people, to women and the elderly, particularly in view of a future that will be affected by demographic changes such as the ageing population.

But where will the money come from to cover it?

The EU Commission's high-level...