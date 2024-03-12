Ad
To date, only eight member states have ratified the treaty, including Belgium, France, Germany and Spain (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs urge capitals to ratify violence at work convention

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

MEPs on Tuesday (12 March) called on member states to ratify the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) convention on violence and harassment — the first international treaty to recognise the right to be free from violence at work.

With 517 votes in favour, 59 against and 26 abstentions, the European Parliament gave the green light to a Council decision asking EU countries to ratify the ILO convention, which still needs ...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

