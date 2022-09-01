MEPs demand Serbia not cancel Pride march

Scores of European lawmakers are demanding Serbia allow an LGBTI march to take place in Belgrade.

Their demand follows Serbia's president Aleksandar Vučić's announcement at the weekend that the so-called EuroPride scheduled for September would be "cancelled or postponed".

Vučić blamed a tense border stand-off with Kosovo for the move, despite the two sides reaching a recent deal on one of the two contentious issues.

But some...