Ad
euobserver
Green MEPs in 2020 demonstrating their support for LGBTQI rights (Photo: Greens-EFA Group in the European Parliament)

MEPs demand Serbia not cancel Pride march

Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Scores of European lawmakers are demanding Serbia allow an LGBTI march to take place in Belgrade.

Their demand follows Serbia's president Aleksandar Vučić's announcement at the weekend that the so-called EuroPride scheduled for September would be "cancelled or postponed".

Vučić blamed a tense border stand-off with Kosovo for the move, despite the two sides reaching a recent deal on one of the two contentious issues.

But some...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU Commission still assessing Hungary's anti-LGBTI law
MEPs to declare EU an LGBTI 'freedom zone'
Ethnic clashes on Kosovo-Serb border cause EU alarm
Green MEPs in 2020 demonstrating their support for LGBTQI rights (Photo: Greens-EFA Group in the European Parliament)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections