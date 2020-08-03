EU mishandling corona-travel, Belgian expert says

The EU ought to make better use of regional data on coronavirus travel, a Belgian expert has said, amid a patchwork of national-level rules.

"It would be very interesting to have European coordination both on the opening and closing of borders, and on the colour-coding of risk areas," the Belgian scientist, Jean-Luc Gala, told national TV station, RTL, on Sunday (2 August).

An EU agency in Stockholm, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) already published ...