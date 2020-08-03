EU mishandling corona-travel, Belgian expert says

The EU ought to make better use of regional data on coronavirus travel, a Belgian expert has said, amid a patchwork of national-level rules.
"It would be very interesting to have European coordination both on the opening and closing of borders, and on the colour-coding of risk areas," the Belgian scientist, Jean-Luc Gala, told national TV station, RTL, on Sunday (2 August).
An EU agency in Stockholm, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) already published ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
