First EU aid sent to India as Covid-19 crisis worsens

A group of six member states have sent India a shipment of oxygen, medicines and critical equipment as the populous Asian country fights a devastating surge in Covid-19 cases, spurred by the new "double mutant" that is spreading across the country.

"The EU stands in full solidarity with the Indian people and is ready to do its utmost to support them at this critical time," EU commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarčič said on Tuesday (27 April).

"I would like to thank our m...