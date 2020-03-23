Ad
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and his government could rule without any practically control during the virus emergency (Photo: Consilium)

Hungary's Orban seeks indefinite power in virus bill

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's nationalist government submitted a draft law to parliament Friday (20 March) that would enable it to rule by decree for an unlimited period of time, citing the corona emergency.

The special powers would make it possible for prime minister Viktor Orban's government to "suspend the application of certain laws, derogate from legal provisions, and take extraordinary measures in the interest of guaranteeing the stabilisation of the lives, health, personal and material security of ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

