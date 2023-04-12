Ad
euobserver
Migraines are estimated to cost Europe €95 billion a year in lost productivity (Photo: Unsplash)

Migraines: the chronic condition crippling 40m Europeans

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Intense pain, nausea, difficulty in thinking and vision, or dizziness are some of the symptoms associated to the attacks suffered by more than 40 million adults in Europe. That is, one-in-seven workers.

Their lives are totally compromised. They fear the next attack, which they never know when it is coming, and there is no known cure — although there is prevention and treatment.

Des...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Women and frontline workers more often targeted at work
Poor quality online work more prevalent in low-opportunity EU regions
'Healthcare drain': the EU's market-based medic migration migraine
Migraines are estimated to cost Europe €95 billion a year in lost productivity (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections