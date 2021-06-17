Ad
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Portugal's prime minister António Costa in Lisbon, with the freshly-approved recovery plan (Photo: European Commission)

EU countries can start 'going to the bank' for recovery funds

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

"Now I can go to the bank?," asked Portuguese prime minister António Costa to EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, as the EU executive approved his country's national Covid-19 recovery plan.

"You can go to the bank," quipped von der Leyen in response.

The comments are likely to cause some wincing in the capitals of the so-called 'frugal' EU countries, which have been frustrated with the idea of subsidising spending by what they see as less fiscally-disciplined southern...

